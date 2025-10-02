Labour to FG: Stop crippling workers with anti-poor policies

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Few days ago, in the ancient city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, and the historic Iwe Iroyin press centre, stakeholders gathered for the 1st Quadrennial and 9th National Delegates Conference of the Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association PERESSA.

The conference provided Labour leaders, and activists among others the opportunity to pour out their thoughts on the policies of the federal government as they affect workers and the masses.

Addressing the guests, PERESSA President, Rufus Olusesan, decried perceived anti-poor policies of the federal government.

Olusesan who was re-elected unopposed, contended that the economic crisis is worsened by government’s failure to tackle insecurity nationwide.

He said “We cannot afford to ignore the painful realities confronting Nigeria’s economy today. Inflation continues to erode the already meagre wages of workers, while unemployment has reached alarming proportions, leaving families in despair.

“The rising cost of living has gone beyond the reach of ordinary workers, threatening household survival, national productivity, and stability. Electricity tariffs have increased beyond affordability, making it difficult for homes and industries to sustain themselves. For manufacturers and small-scale businesses, the unaffordable cost of power undermines sustainability and forces many into collapse.

“The Federal Government must perish the thought of imposing a 5 per cent fuel tax on petrol, diesel, and other fossil fuels from January 1, 2026, or at any time, as contained in the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025.

“Such a reckless, anti-people policy comes at a time when workers and ordinary Nigerians are battling unprecedented hardship, spiralling inflation, high food prices, wage erosion, and worsening working conditions. The removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 already pushed pump prices from N197 to between N890 and N1,000 per litre. Adding another 5 percent — about N50 more per litre — will only deepen the survival crisis for millions.

PERESSA notes that the recent statement by Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, dismissing reports of a 5 per cent fuel surcharge from January 2026 as “false and misleading,” reflects the deceptive rhetoric Nigerians have come to expect from government officials. Public denials often pacify citizens while exploitative measures are quietly drafted behind closed doors. This pattern of gaslighting deepens public distrust.

“The government celebrates a new N70,000 minimum wage, yet its value is already eroded by inflation, naira devaluation, and endemic corruption. Even the United States has publicly stated that such a wage cannot lift Nigerians out of poverty. It is hypocritical for elected officials — who allocate obscene salaries and perks to themselves — to expect workers, lecturers, doctors, and nurses to endure slave wages and economic strangulation.

“Fuel subsidy removal and naira devaluation were introduced to boost revenue, yet endemic corruption funnels national wealth into private pockets while factory closures and job losses push workers deeper into misery. For ordinary workers, this means an endless battle against hunger, unpaid school fees, and unaffordable medical bills — an existence on the margins of survival.

“PERESSA will continue to firmly reject the recently approved National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) 2025 by the Federal Executive Council led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This policy represents a dangerous escalation in attempts to suppress legitimate union activities, criminalise the right to strike, and entrench poverty wages under the guise of “harmonious industrial relations.”

Speaking, Deputy General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ismail Bello, called on Labour movement to unite against anti-labour employers.

According to him, there should be no hiding place for employers who undermine the right of workers to freedom of association. No employer has the right to choose a union for workers or help to organise workers. As workers, we must stand against any employer who undermines or denies workers the right to freedom of association.”