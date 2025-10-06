Kwara scraps PTA levy in public primary schools

Ilorin — The Kwara State Government has scrapped the payment of the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, levy in all public primary schools, replacing it with the introduction of annual school grants.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, announced this at the opening of bids for the 2024 (3rd and 4th quarters) UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

According to him, the state government will now provide running costs for all 1,717 public primary schools in Kwara State.

“The Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the stoppage of PTA payments in all public primary schools across the state — from Primary 1 to 6. There will be no more payment of PTA levies in Kwara State,” he said.

Prof. Adaramaja also disclosed that the governor had approved the procurement of English and Mathematics textbooks for free distribution to pupils in public primary schools.

Speaking on the intervention projects, he explained that the initiative would cover the construction of classroom blocks with offices, toilets, and remodeling or renovation of classrooms.

Other components include the drilling of solar-powered boreholes with tank stands, rehabilitation of digital literacy centers, procurement of foundation literacy materials, fabrication and distribution of two-seater pupils’ furniture, and the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative in selected local government areas.

Adaramaja further revealed that Governor AbdulRazaq had also approved the payment of the 2025 counterpart funds for UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

He urged contractors who would handle the projects to strictly adhere to specifications, warning that the state government would not tolerate shoddy execution.

The SUBEB chairman commended the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba, and other key stakeholders for their contributions to the programme’s success.

Responding on behalf of the bidders, Maroof Ahmed, Secretary of the Indigenous Contractors Association, expressed gratitude to the government for the opportunity and assured that members would deliver quality and timely projects that would meet public expectations.