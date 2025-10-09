Kukah, Sanusi, Atedo, Chidoka warn against disruptions targeting Dangote Refinery

A coalition of prominent Nigerians, including respected business leaders, religious figures, and civil society advocates, has issued a strong warning to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and other organised labour groups over threats of industrial action targeting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a joint statement signed by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, Atedo Peterside (CON), Chief Osita Chidoka, Opeyemi Adamolekun, and several others, the group condemned recent disruptions and protests directed at the refinery, calling them “dangerous and counterproductive” to Nigeria’s economic future and energy security.

“The right to organise cannot become a licence to hold the economy hostage,” the statement read. “Productive enterprises that lower costs and create jobs must be safeguarded.”

While commending government intervention that helped de-escalate tensions, the signatories insisted that labour disputes must be resolved through dialogue, not disruption.

They described the Dangote Refinery as a symbol of what is possible when local enterprise and bold investment intersect. “This refinery is a national lifeline,” they said, adding that it holds profound implications for job creation, energy stability, and price moderation.

Citing recent declines in fuel prices from a peak of around N1,500 per litre to roughly N820 in some areas the group noted that Nigerians are already feeling the benefits of the refinery’s operations. They linked these developments to lower transport fares and reduced food prices, offering hope in a country long plagued by fuel dependency and price instability.

“For decades, Nigerians endured the failure of public refineries and the waste of trillions in fuel subsidies. This is our first real glimpse of what industrial success can look like,” the statement said.

They dismissed allegations that the Dangote Refinery enjoys a monopoly, clarifying that the facility operates within a deregulated market. “There is no legal monopoly here,” they emphasized. “Others are free to invest, provided they can muster the resources and expertise required.”

Those with competition-related concerns, they advised, should address them through appropriate regulatory channels such as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), not through strikes or threats.

“The refinery sends a message to both domestic and foreign investors: that real industry not speculation or rent-seeking can still thrive in Nigeria,” the group asserted.

While acknowledging that workers’ rights must be protected, the signatories warned that such rights should be exercised within legal and responsible boundaries.

They praised the Federal Government, labour unions, and the Dangote Group for stepping back from confrontation and urged all parties to adopt dialogue as the long-term framework for resolving disputes.

“This isn’t just about a refinery,” the statement concluded. “It’s about the future of our economy whether we’ll remain trapped in scarcity and speculation or move forward toward productivity, fairness, and shared prosperity. The Dangote Refinery must be strengthened, not sabotaged.”

Other signatories to the statement include Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Obonganwan Barbara Etim James, Senator Sola Akinyede, Dudu Mamman Manuga, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Arunma Oteh, and Aisha Yesufu.