Kogi fixes October 17, 2026 for LG poll

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has fixed Oct. 17, 2026, for the conduct of the local government area election in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Nderi Mamman, made the disclosure during a stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Mamman said that the commission was very ready to conduct the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 21 local governments and 239 electoral wards of the state.

“The issuance of the election notice is in line with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the publication of an election notice not later than 360 days before the date appointed for the election.

“On Oct. 24, the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 LG elections—including the conduct of party primaries, submission of candidates’ lists, publication of nominated candidates, commencement and end of campaigns, and other pre-election activities—will be released,” he said.

He said that only political parties duly registered and recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be eligible to sponsor candidates for the election, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the KOSIEC Law.

Mamman urged all political parties, aspirants, and stakeholders to strictly comply with the Electoral Act 2022 and KOSIEC guidelines to ensure a free, fair, credible, and peaceful electoral process across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were goodwill messages received by some stakeholders.

The stakeholders commended the commission for the early release of the notice and called for intensified voter education and public enlightenment to encourage active participation and ensure a transparent and credible exercise. (NAN)