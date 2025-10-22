Kogi fixes date for 2026 local government elections

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has announced that local government elections in the state will hold on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Chairman of the commission, Mamman Nda Eri, made the announcement on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja, where he formally issued the Notice of Election in line with constitutional and legal provisions.

Eri said KOSIEC’s decision was in accordance with the powers conferred on it by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2025.

“This notice is hereby published in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for the election,” he stated.

According to him, the elections will be conducted for the offices of Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Areas and Councillors of the 239 Electoral Wards across Kogi State.

Eri also announced that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 Local Government Elections — including the conduct of party primaries, submission and publication of candidates’ lists, campaign period, and other pre-election activities — will be released on Friday, October 24, 2025.

He emphasized that only political parties duly registered and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be eligible to sponsor candidates, in line with relevant laws and guidelines.

The KOSIEC chairman urged all political parties, aspirants, and stakeholders to adhere strictly to the electoral timetable, the Electoral Act, 2022, the KOSIEC Law, 2025, and the Guidelines to ensure free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections across the state.

He recalled that the current local government chairmen and councillors were sworn in on October 23, 2024, for a two-year tenure, as provided by the state’s electoral law.