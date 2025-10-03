KNG Maleek joins BMJ Music, promises fresh street-pop energy

By Yinka Ajayi

Under the flagship of James Ochuko Blessing, CEO of BMJ Music, and Ozah Akpevwe Peter, Director of BMJ, the label has announced the signing of KNG Maleek, a fast-rising Afrobeat and street-pop talent whose sound is set to shake the industry.

KNG Maleek’s music blends the grit of the streets with the infectious bounce of Afrobeats, creating an authentic style that connects deeply with his fans. From his raw storytelling to his catchy melodies, KNG Maleek represents the hunger, drive, and fire of a new generation ready to take Nigerian music global.

Speaking on the signing, James Ochuko Blessing, CEO of BMJ Music, said: “KNG Maleek is the definition of raw talent.

“He has the sound, the vibe, and the energy that the streets can relate to, and at the same time, his music has the power to travel worldwide. At BMJ Music, we believe he’s ready to be a voice for the culture, and we are proud to stand behind him.”

Ozah Akpevwe Peter, Director of BMJ, added: “BMJ Music has always been about spotting greatness early and giving it the right platform to grow. KNG Maleek brings something fresh, and with the right push, he’s going to make a lasting impact.”

KNG Maleek also shared his excitement: “This is more than a record deal to me, it’s a chance to level up. I’ve been grinding for the people, and now with BMJ Music, I can take my sound from the street corners to the global stage. Watch out it’s KNG Maleek season.”

Fans should anticipate new music, visuals, and performances as KNG Maleek kicks off his journey under BMJ Music.

BMJ Music, led by CEO James Ochuko Blessing and Director Ozah Akpevwe Peter, is a fast-rising record label dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and elevating authentic African voices. With a focus on artist growth and global reach, BMJ Music continues to push the culture forward.