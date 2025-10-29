Katsina to create Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy — Gov Radda

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has announced plans to establish Nigeria’s first Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy and Energy Security to accelerate the state’s transition to clean, affordable energy.

The governor made the disclosure while delivering a special address at the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, West Africa’s leading energy forum, held at the Landmark Convention Centre in Lagos.

Represented by his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe, Radda said the new ministry would coordinate all energy-related initiatives across the state, strengthen power access in rural communities, and promote investments in solar, wind, hydro, and gas-based projects.

“This pioneering ministry will consolidate our progress, strengthen coordination, and ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable, and accessible to every citizen,” the governor said.

Projects Underway

Radda listed several ongoing clean-energy projects in Katsina, including the deployment of over 10 megawatts of solar systems with 10 megawatt-hours of battery storage across key public facilities such as hospitals, universities, and waterworks.

He said the state had completed a 1MW solar plant at the State Secretariat, which now provides clean power to government offices and reduces dependence on diesel generators.

In addition, the governor said Katsina’s Liquefied and Compressed Natural Gas (LNG/CNG) facility, being developed in partnership with Greenville LNG Limited, is at over 90 per cent completion and will be commissioned soon.

“Once operational, the facility will support vehicle conversion to CNG and enable gas-based power generation at lower cost than diesel or petrol,” he explained.

Focus on Wind, Hydro and Regional Power

Radda also highlighted the state’s renewable potential, recalling that Katsina hosts the country’s first and only wind farm, the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Project, which he said would soon be hybridised with solar energy to form one of West Africa’s first wind-solar hybrid systems.

He disclosed ongoing discussions with the Federal Government for the wind farm’s formal handover to the state.

The governor further mentioned a 1MW mini-hydro project at Danja Dam, developed with support from the French Treasury and Oceans Énergie, to provide electricity for rural communities and irrigation schemes.

He said Katsina is also working with Kano and Jigawa states through the Future Energies Africa initiative to establish a North-West Regional Electricity Market that will improve power supply and attract more private investment.

Economic Empowerment and Off-grid Access

According to him, the state has begun deploying stand-alone solar systems to power micro and small-scale businesses, including welding workshops, cold rooms, and ICT hubs, helping young entrepreneurs cut costs and operate sustainably.

Radda maintained that the state’s clean energy investments align with President Bola Tinubu’s “Decade of Gas” vision and Nigeria’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“Energy security is the foundation of education, healthcare, and economic prosperity,” he said. “Our focus remains to expand off-grid access and ensure every school, hospital, and water facility in Katsina operates on clean, dependable power.”

The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit featured top energy policymakers and investors, including the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and development partners from across West Africa.

Vanguard News