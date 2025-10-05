Kalu to Otti: Credit Tinubu for project funding in Abia, South-East

…urges additional infrastructure for Abians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the Abia State Government and the South-East region to give credit to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring that funds were made available for project execution.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, commended Governor Alex Otti for his efforts in improving infrastructure in the state, while urging him to also acknowledge President Tinubu’s contributions to the region.

Kalu said: “As you know, I am not a member of your party. I am in the APC. But when it comes to development, we must put our state first before politics. If you love your state, irrespective of the political party of your governor, you must find a way to work with that governor to succeed.

“I have extended this gesture before to past governors T.A. Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu, and I will continue with my brother and friend, Dr. Otti, who was my friend before he became governor. Governance is about partnership between the state and federal governments.

“I have seen the projects carried out by the governor, and we commend him. But we must also be vocal in praising the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for making resources available to the states after the removal of oil subsidy. He did not keep that money in Abuja; he sent it to the states. Abians should know that the President is supporting their governor. If you thank a helper, he will do more.”

Kalu also appealed to President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to consider establishing a seaport in the South-East to boost trade and economic activity.

“Mr. President, we thank you for what you are doing in Abia through our governor and across the South-East. But we need another port in the South-East. Our people are traders, and a seaport will enhance commerce and development,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker further urged the President to intervene in the demolition of properties belonging to Igbo residents in Lagos State, calling on the Lagos State Government to allow affected individuals to regularize their documents instead of losing their investments.