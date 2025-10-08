Kagarko, Koro leaders dismiss political misinformation on farmers–herders clash

File image

…Say Peace Efforts Under Gov Uba Sani Remain Strong

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Leaders of Koro District and Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State have dismissed as false and politically motivated the reports circulating on social media exaggerating a recent misunderstanding between farmers and herders in the area.

Community leaders, traditional rulers, and political representatives described the incident as a minor disagreement that was promptly resolved through dialogue and mediation — in line with Governor Uba Sani’s grassroots peace and inclusivity model.

Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Barrister Magaji H. Danjuma, who hails from the area, said it was unfortunate that some individuals were attempting to politicize a minor issue.

“Let it be clear that what happened in Koro was not a communal crisis. It was a misunderstanding between two individuals, which was immediately settled through community peace structures established under the Governor’s peace framework,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Council, Hon. Muhuyideen A. Umar, said peace and cooperation among farmers, herders, and residents remain strong in the area. He attributed the prevailing calm to Governor Uba Sani’s continuous investment in peacebuilding, dialogue, and community security initiatives.

“Our people are living peacefully. The quick intervention of traditional rulers, security agencies, and community leaders ensured that the issue did not escalate. Those trying to paint a different picture do not mean well for our community or for Kaduna State,” he stated.

Traditional rulers from Koro and Danta communities reaffirmed their commitment to the state’s peace agenda, commending Governor Uba Sani’s Kaduna Peace Model for strengthening local participation, early warning systems, and mediation councils — all of which have helped reduce communal conflicts.

They noted that Koro and Kagarko remain models of peaceful coexistence where farmers, herders, women, and youth continue to live and work together in harmony.

“We will not allow outsiders or political detractors to use misinformation to divide us. The peace we enjoy today is a result of deliberate leadership from the state government and our community structures,” the Ere Koro stated.

Community leaders, therefore, urged the public to disregard misleading social media narratives and continue supporting the government–community partnership that has made Kagarko one of the most stable and peaceful local governments in Southern Kaduna.