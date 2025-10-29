Kaduna ADC disowns faction, reaffirms loyalty to David Mark-led leadership

…Warns against hijack of party structures, says impostors behind crisis

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned a faction allegedly attempting to seize control of its structures, insisting that those parading themselves as members are impostors with no legitimate standing in the party.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Acting State Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, said the authentic state executives remain loyal to the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, whose leadership, he noted, continues to inspire unity and growth within the ADC nationwide.

Mustapha described the purported expulsion of some party officials as “null and void,” adding that those behind the move were desperate individuals who could not justify their membership at the ward, local government, or state level.

He explained that the crisis started shortly after the ADC entered into a coalition arrangement earlier in the year with other political blocs, including the PDP, Labour Party, PRP, NNPP, and members of the APC.

“The very people who labored to nurture the ADC in Kaduna State over the past three years were sidelined by Mr. Patrick Ambut as soon as the coalition process began,” Mustapha said.

He recalled that the ADC had witnessed major political realignments this year, including the defection of over 10,000 Labour Party members in March and several notable PDP and APC members in April — all of which were widely reported.

The acting chairman also condemned what he termed “unilateral actions” by some coalition figures, such as replacing duly elected local government executives without due process.

“We condemn the recent replacement of our Giwa Local Government Chairman by a former SDP leader without consultation. Such actions are unconstitutional and unacceptable,” he stated.

Mustapha further distanced the ADC from political controversies involving former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and current Governor Uba Sani, saying the party would not be drawn into personal or external political disputes.

“Our focus remains on strengthening the ADC and protecting its integrity. We have no interest in partisan narratives outside our party’s mandate,” he said.

He urged members and supporters to remain steadfast, warning that the national leadership under Senator Mark would not tolerate any attempt to destabilize the party or undermine its constitutionally recognized structures.

“The era of coalition politics is over. Anyone seeking to join the ADC must do so through constitutional means,” Mustapha concluded.