Juventus sack coach Igor Tudor

(FILES) Juventus’ Croatian head coach Igor Tudor looks on ahead of the the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Juventus at Olympic stadium in Rome on October 26, 2025. Juventus on October 27, 2025 sacked coach Igor Tudor after the club’s 1-0 defeat by Lazio that has seen them accumulate just five points in their last five matches. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Juventus on Monday sacked coach Igor Tudor after the Serie A club’s 1-0 defeat by Lazio meant they had accumulated just five points in their last five matches.

Men’s first team coach Massimiliano Brambilla will be on the bench for the match against Udinese on Wednesday, the Turin club said.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” it said.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”

Juventus sit eighth in Serie A six points behind leaders Napoli. They are 25th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings after drawing one and losing two of their first three games.