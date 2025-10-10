Justice in Enugu State is free, efficient, and transparent — Govt debunks extortion allegation

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The Enugu State Government has refuted media reports alleging that the Ministry of Justice demanded ₦50,000 as a review fee before accepting petitions, describing the publication as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to discredit the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Information, Ministry of Information and Communication, Chukwuemeka Nebo, the government clarified that the Ministry only requires legal practitioners applying for Certified True Copies (CTC) of public documents, fiats, or related reviews to pay statutory processing fees — officially remitted into designated government accounts.

“The Ministry of Justice only requests practitioners seeking certified true copies of documents or similar services to pay approved processing fees, as obtained in other public institutions, including Nigerian courts,” the statement explained.

It further emphasized that such statutory fees do not apply to crime victims or legal practitioners handling cases pro bono.

“These processing fees are not new. They are not taxes and do not go into private pockets — certainly not under the Mbah Administration,” the statement added.

The government maintained that the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General do not charge any fee for the submission or review of petitions, complaints, or requests from citizens seeking justice or redress.

“These publications are nothing but a sinister smear campaign by those opposed to accountability and excellence. The allegations are unfounded and misguided, masterminded by people threatened by the remarkable achievements of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s administration, particularly in the justice sector,” the statement read.

It also described the report’s source as unreliable, noting that its promoters allegedly based their claims on hearsay from a dispatch rider without verifying facts with the Attorney General or officials of the Ministry.

The government demanded the immediate retraction of what it termed false, malicious, and defamatory publications.

Describing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh (SAN), as a man of impeccable character and integrity, the statement reaffirmed his commitment to accessible and transparent justice.

“Dr. Udeh remains committed to ensuring that justice in Enugu State is free to those who need it, administered with excellence, delivered promptly, and guided by fairness and transparency. His office remains open to all citizens during visiting hours,” it said.

The statement highlighted the Mbah administration’s landmark achievements in the justice sector, driven by Dr. Udeh’s reform agenda. These include: Digitalisation and automation of judicial processes such as e-filing, virtual hearings, and an integrated case management system. Capacity building for judges and court staff on digital court operations. Expansion of Multi-Door Courthouses and Citizens’ Rights and Mediation Centres across local government areas. Establishment of the Witness Support Fund and other victim assistance initiatives. And Introduction of e-services to accelerate justice delivery and enhance transparency.

According to the government, all complaints and petitions are handled free of charge and within record time, adding that services that previously took weeks or months are now completed within days.

“These reforms have been widely acknowledged by stakeholders and the media as central to Governor Mbah’s mission of building an accessible, efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly justice system,” the statement concluded.