Just in: Fubara disengages cabinet members

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has formally disengaged members of his cabinet, appreciating them for their service and contributions to the development of the state over the past two years.

The affected officials include Commissioners and other public officers whose appointments were recently nullified by the Supreme Court, and whose tenure effectively ended following the ruling.

Fubara, who was suspended during the period of the State of Emergency imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu, commended his former cabinet members during a valedictory session held at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Governor emphasized the importance of national unity and called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu in building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation.

Reiterating his commitment to serve Rivers people with renewed vigor, Fubara thanked citizens for their steadfast support and wished Nigerians a happy Independence Anniversary.