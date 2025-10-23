Joining APC won’t shield Okowa from probe — EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, remains under investigation for alleged financial misconduct despite his recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clarification came during a press briefing in Abuja marking the second anniversary of EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in office.

Addressing journalists, the Commission’s Director of Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir, dismissed claims that politicians who join the ruling party are automatically protected from investigation or prosecution.

“Someone asked whether politicians who cross over to the ruling party are shielded. The simple answer is that it’s not true,” Tahir said.

“To the best of my knowledge, the case involving a former governor of Delta State is still under investigation, and in due course, justice will be served.”

Okowa, who governed Delta State from 2015 to 2023, is being investigated by the EFCC for alleged mismanagement of state funds during his tenure.

In April 2025, the former governor — who was also the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election — defected to the APC alongside his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and other political figures in the state.

Tahir explained that the EFCC prefers to complete investigations thoroughly before proceeding to court, particularly in high-profile or politically sensitive cases.

“We have had situations where cases were rushed to court, and the outcomes were not always satisfactory. So, we would rather do a thorough job,” he said.

“When we go to court, Nigerians will see what the case is about. There is no attempt or intention to shield anybody on account of party affiliation — certainly not under this leadership.”

Responding to criticisms about the pace of convictions involving politically exposed persons, Tahir maintained that the EFCC treats all cases equally.

“It’s been claimed that there are no high-profile convictions. For us, crime is crime.

“When dealing with politically exposed persons, investigations can be complex and time-consuming. For instance, a governor who managed a state for eight years — whatever allegations arise from his tenure — requires detailed scrutiny,” he added.

Tahir’s remarks come amid growing public concern over the perception that some politicians under investigation seek refuge in the ruling party to evade accountability.