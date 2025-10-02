Iyaloja-General is alien to us — Oba of Benin 

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku, Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has received the Iyaloja-General of Market Women Association, Mrs. Folashade Ojo-Tinubu at his palace in Benin City, where he clarified that ‘Iyaloja’-General also known as Iyeki-General nomenclature “is alien to Benin tradition.”

Oba Ewuare II’s assertion was in response to the criticism that followed the emergence of Mrs. Josephine Ibhaguezejele as the head of market women in Edo State, who in the company of Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu, were led to the Palace by the Director, Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Mrs. Edesili Anani and other market women in the state.

Giving a brief historical account of how markets structure operates in Benin and the priceless sacrifices of prominent past Benin Queens, Idia and Iden N’ Okpokhuo, in Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II highlighted the implications of undermining traditional roles in markets in Edo, which he explained does not discriminate against people irrespective of their political affiliation.

According to him, “In Benin, we have a special place for women. When you mentioned Iyaloja, meaning Iyeki-general as they say, this is a bit alien to me, it is a bit alien to us here in Benin.

“I know this is an association. You gather yourselves together to be more powerful, and to harness the power of women to help the political class.

“Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. In Benin, you are in the home of culture, we have our culture here. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those that are knowledgeable. Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market.

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

Osaro Idah, whom the Oba permitted to enlighten Tinubu-Ojo said: “Iyeki is independent in every market like the Oba market, Ogiso market and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki does more than the role of coordinating traders. There are certain shrines in all the markets. They play certain roles on behalf of the palace.

“After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation. The novelty of general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing like you have other clubs. It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has right to control the other in another market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market. The Oba established the market for all in the society.”

Addressing the throne earlier, Mrs. Tinubu-Ojo informed the Oba about her plans to inaugurate a new leadership of markets in Edo State and solicit blessings from the Oba.

