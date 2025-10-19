It’s time for Benjamin Netanyahu to resign – Peter Oboh

The former British plus Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Idemudia Oboh, now a minister of God, has said now is the time for Benjamin Netanyahu to step down as the Prime Minister of Israel.

Read Also: Death toll rises to 45 as Israeli strikes pound Gaza despite ceasefire

Peter Oboh made the call against the backdrop of Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza.

He said: “The Gospel truth is it is now the right time for Benjamin Netanyahu to step down as the Israeli Prime Minister and leader, for peace in the Middle East to have any chance – specially in Gaza.

“Note this, after the great peaceful agreement empowered by the United States President, Donald Trump, and other Arab leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu is still not keen on the deal.

“There were recent killings, with death toll hitting 45 yesterday in Gaza. All by Netanyahu’s forces. It seems Netanyahu is not willing to listen to any United Nations, UN, voice or NATO or any world leader for that matter.

“I think when Benjamin Netanyahu is out, they should get a new Israeli leader that has a peaceful mindset like the late Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s Prime Minister who was assassinated 30 years ago – 1995 – at the end of a rally in support of the Oslo Accords at Kings of Israeli Square in Tel Aviv.

“He was a general who fought for peace and a Nobel Prize winner as well. We must not forget the peaceful saint,” Peter Oboh added.

Vanguard News