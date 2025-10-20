‘It’s a Family Affair’ — Gov Adeleke says PDP resolving issues ahead of convention

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has assured that internal issues within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are being resolved amicably as a family affair, emphasizing that the party remains united and fully prepared for its forthcoming national convention.

Adeleke made this known in Abuja after presiding over the inaugural meeting of the Accommodation Sub-Committee of the PDP National Convention Committee. The governor serves as Deputy Chairman of the Convention and Chairman of the Sub-Committee.

He said all arrangements had been finalized for a smooth and successful convention scheduled for October 15 and 16, stressing that the PDP maintains a long-standing culture of internal organisation and respect for due process.

“We have just concluded the inaugural meeting of the Accommodation Sub-Committee. Everyone was present, and we have resolved all outstanding issues to ensure the convention proceeds smoothly. We believe it will be very successful,” Adeleke told journalists after the meeting.

Reacting to reports of divisions within the party, Adeleke dismissed claims of crisis, saying:

“I can assure you that we are meeting and resolving our issues internally. It is a family affair. We do not want anyone outside to add sugar, pepper, or salt to the matter. The PDP is a family, and we know how to manage our affairs.”

On reports of defections by some members to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor said such movements were normal in politics and would not weaken the PDP’s structure or influence.

“Anybody, whether a governor or a minister, has the right to make their own decision. That does not change anything in the PDP. We still have strong membership and widespread support across Nigeria,” he stated.

Adeleke also clarified that his attendance at social events hosted by APC members should not be misinterpreted as a move to defect.

“If I have friends in the APC and they invite me to a wedding or social function, I will attend. That doesn’t mean I’m joining them,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the forthcoming convention, Adeleke said it would further strengthen the PDP’s unity and organisational capacity.

“By God’s grace, our convention will be a great success, and the PDP will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he added.