ISWAP plans fresh attacks in Ondo, Kogi —DSS

…Ondo Police CP holds security meeting

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, raised the alarm over an imminent terrorist attack on some communities in Ondo and Kogi states by the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.

A confidential memo dated October 20, 2025, that was addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure, the security service warned that credible intelligence confirmed plans by the insurgents to launch coordinated assaults on several communities.

Signed by Hi Kana, Director of Security, DSS Ondo State Command, the memo, specifically listed Eriti Akoko and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area, as potential targets.

The Secret Service warned that the terrorists had already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the affected areas and called on the military to heighten security operations to forestall any attack.““Intelligence confirmed plans by members of ISWAP to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi states anytime soon.

“The level of security alertness across the identified communities should be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property.”

Recall that this security alert is coming three years after the June 2022, massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed by suspected ISWAP in cold blood during morning mass.

Vanguard gathered that a security meeting held on Tuesday with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko region — Ikare and Iwaro-Oka, by the state police commissioner Adebowale Lawal, was in connection with the security alert.

Spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Ayanlade Olayinka said that the meeting is “in a renewed effort to prevent the breakdown of law and order, and in line with the proactive policing strategies of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, on Tuesday, convened a high-powered security meeting and community engagement session with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko region — Ikare and Iwaro-Oka.

“The meeting, held at Ikare Akoko, aimed at consolidating existing security partnerships and fostering greater collaboration between the police and members of the public.

“In attendance were traditional rulers, senior police officers, leaders of the Fulani and Igbo communities, representatives of the NURTW, Okada Riders Association, Farmers’ Association, the Nigeria Forest Security Service, NFSS, Vigilante and Hunters Associations, and the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, led by its State Chairman, Ambassador Gabriel Ariyo.

“The interactive session strengthened mutual trust and understanding between the police and the community.

“Participants commended the Command’s efforts in maintaining peace and pledged continued support through actionable intelligence and cooperation to keep crime low across the State.

“Representatives of the farmers also assured the Command of timely and accurate information to aid its operations, while traditional rulers highlighted the importance of border communities adjoining Ekiti and Kogi States in curbing cross-border threats.

“Leaders of the Hausa-Fulani and Igbo communities, alongside other socio-economic groups, lauded the CP for his fairness, inclusivity, and people-oriented policing approach.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to information sharing and joint vigilance to protect lives and property.

“Police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal appreciated the stakeholders for their collaboration and commended the foot soldiers of the two Area Commands for their dedication and sacrifice in ensuring the safety of residents.

“Demonstrating his accessibility and leadership by example, the CP shared his contact number with attendees, urging them to reach out directly with credible information to support police operations.”