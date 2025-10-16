Irad seeks resolution of outstanding payments

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Irad Investment Ltd., an indigenous engineering and procurement company, has called for the resolution of pending payment issues related to projects it executed for one of its major clients in the energy sector.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by Levi Golubo, a Director at Irad Group, the company said delays in the settlement of verified invoices had created financial challenges for its operations.

“We have ongoing payment matters with one of our valued clients concerning some completed projects,” the statement said. “These delays have impacted our financial position, and we are seeking an amicable resolution.”

Irad explained that it had engaged the client’s management on several occasions and received assurances that verified invoices would be settled within an agreed timeframe.

“Following earlier discussions, we were assured that payments would be processed within three months. We remain hopeful that this commitment will be fulfilled soon,” the company stated.

The firm also said it had financed the projects through bank facilities and emphasized the need for timely settlement of verified obligations to ease financial pressure.

“We continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders — our bankers, suppliers, and partners — while maintaining confidence in a positive outcome,” Irad added.

The Port Harcourt–based company reaffirmed its commitment to partnership and professionalism, noting that it remains open to dialogue and collaboration.

“We value our relationship with all our clients and remain committed to delivering quality services. We trust that all outstanding matters will be concluded in a mutually beneficial way,” the statement concluded.