IPAC suspends ADP for refusing to sign council constitution

IPAC

…Party forfeits all IPAC positions nationwide

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has suspended the Action Democratic Party (ADP) from all its activities for allegedly refusing to sign the Council’s Constitution, which governs the conduct and participation of member political parties.

The decision, contained in a letter obtained by Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, was dated August 1, 2025, and signed by Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, IPAC’s National Secretary, on behalf of the Council’s General Assembly.

According to the letter, the suspension followed an emergency meeting of the General Assembly held at the IPAC National Secretariat, Abuja, where members resolved that ADP’s continued refusal to endorse the Constitution amounted to a deliberate disregard for the Council’s rules.

“The General Assembly, after due deliberations, resolved to suspend the Action Democratic Party (ADP) from all activities of the Council. This decision became necessary owing to ADP’s deliberate refusal to be a signatory to the IPAC Constitution, which is the binding instrument regulating the affairs of the Council,” the letter stated.

The Council stressed that no party could continue to participate in its activities while disregarding its constitutional obligations, noting that compliance with the Constitution is a core requirement for membership.

IPAC also announced that all ADP state chairmen currently holding leadership positions in IPAC at the state level had automatically forfeited such positions with immediate effect.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal discipline and institutional integrity, IPAC said the decision underscored its resolve to uphold its Constitution and promote unity among political parties in Nigeria.

“The Council remains committed to upholding its Constitution and fostering unity, discipline, and credibility within the Nigerian political system,” it added.

The action marks one of the most decisive disciplinary measures taken by IPAC in recent years and reflects its determination to enforce compliance with its governing framework among member parties.