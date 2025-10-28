Interior design professionals move to standardize practice

…launch licensing institute

By Efe Onodjae & Faith Olayemi

In a major push to professionalize Nigeria’s interior design and product invention sector, stakeholders yesterday launched the Institute of Professional Interior Designers and Product Inventors (IPIDPI) at the Alliance Française, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new body, which will serve as the regulatory and licensing authority for interior designers and product inventors across the country, marks a significant step toward standardizing education, training, and practice within the industry.

With the rapid rise in demand for qualified designers, the proliferation of uncertified training institutions, and uneven educational standards, the launch of IPIDPI is being hailed as a timely intervention to address the industry’s long-standing structural gaps.

The Institute’s mandate includes developing a national curriculum, creating licensing systems, accrediting practitioners, and building career pathways to ensure that design professionals meet global standards.

Speaking at the launch, Founder of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) and former President of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI), Titi Ogufere, described the initiative as a “transformative step” toward global recognition for Nigerian designers.

“Before any profession becomes regulated by law, it must first organize itself. That’s what we’re doing here today,” Ogufere said. “You cannot wait for government recognition before establishing structure, you build the structure first, and then the law follows. This is how architecture, law, and medicine began in Nigeria.”

Ogufere added that the Institute’s establishment aligns with the IFI Global Education Policy and the African Council for Interior Architects and Designers (ACIAD) agenda for professional excellence, ensuring that Nigeria remains a leading voice in Africa’s design education and innovation landscape.

The well-attended event drew top educators, policymakers, and industry experts, including Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Lagos, Dr. Nnezi Uduma-Olugu, Kenya College of Interior Design’s Prof. Odoch Pido, and representatives from international design bodies.

The gathering featured panel sessions and lectures on education reform, licensing frameworks, and the role of design in national development.

In her remarks, President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Mobolaji Adeniyi, commended the initiative, describing it as a “bold vision for the future of Nigeria’s design ecosystem.”

“This moment signifies more than the creation of a new professional body it’s a celebration of creativity, structure, and the deep conviction that design is one of the greatest tools for national transformation,” Adeniyi said.

“Architecture gives form to our spaces, but interior design gives them life and meaning. And beyond aesthetics, product inventors , from furniture makers to textile and lighting designers, bring culture and emotion into these spaces.”

Adeniyi also underscored the importance of education in sustaining the profession, noting that only a few Nigerian universities currently offer structured interior design or product design programmes.

“The establishment of IPIDPI provides an institutional catalyst to expand such programmes,” she said. “It recognizes that to prepare for the future, we must strengthen the pipeline of talent today through accredited curricula, research centres, and international collaborations.”

Industry experts say the launch of IPIDPI could usher in a new era for Nigeria’s creative economy, positioning the design sector as a key player in national development, innovation, and job creation.