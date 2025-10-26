Institute of Negotiators trains Nigerians to access funds from global partners

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts, INCOS-DE, has trained and certified the first batch of professional negotiators on strategies to access funding from global development partners.

The Institute which enjoys the backing of the Federal Government, already enjoys partnership with the Moller Institute Cambridge, Liberty University, United States of America, United Nations and Merited Institute, and others.

Speaking during the Board Inuaguration and Executive Training Certificate Presentation and Induction Ceremony in Abuja, weekend, Executive Secretary of the Institute, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, explained that funds from global development partners abound but Nigeria needs to use its expertise to key into such funds to impact the life of citizens.

He said there are about 345 development partners globally wishing to disburse funds to community based civil society organisations to impact lives but the problem is that many don’t know how to negotiate and access them.

Yusuff listed other international partners to include: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Green Climate Fund, United Nations Development Programme, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, European Union, German Development Cooperation, World Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, Google.org, United States Agency for International Development among others.

He said: “Six months ago the President, Bola Tinubu consented to this institute and we got the approval to the general office, certificates will be released. Beyond this in the last six months we have been working around the globe to secure partnership and we currently have four that will be working with us to build capacity for Nigeria to also enjoy grants across the globe.

“The goal is to provide capacity building for Nigerians to become certified executive experts and development partners in order for them to join the rest of the world in identifying grant intervention and management while we serve as support system to monitor and evaluate the process.”

He said following certification, the experts can join global development champions to draw funds to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address climate change.

According to him, the estimated investment required is substantial, with annual needs of $5-7 trillion globally.

He said key areas requiring significant investment include: Education, Health, Clean Energy, Water, Sanitation, and hygiene.

“Climate financing needs are equally significant, with an estimated $15 trillion required between 2025-2030. Given the resource constraints faced by governments, partnerships with Donor Agencies, Development Partners and Strategic Investors are crucial for securing funding and driving sustainable development,” he stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the Board of INCOS-DE, Hajiya Zainab Kuchi corroborated Yusuff, saying experts in negotiation were critical stakeholders to building resources for national development, especially at the grassroot levels.

Kuchi, a former Minister of State for Power said: “Intervention in social development is critical because no matter how expert we are in terms of negotiations, what we need most are people that will develop our communities, people that will make sure our societies do not end in sequence with other countries. By the time we develop the people that can bring all these grants, add it to whatever we have here we will be able to progress tremendously