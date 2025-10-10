Insecurity, terrorism in Nigeria not religion driven — Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has said that insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria with wanton killings and massive destruction of property was not driven by religion, but by geography and circumstance.

The senate has, however, resolved to hold an executive session to deliberate on growing international discussions portraying Nigeria as a country that persecutes Christians.

Both the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) said that terrorism was not driven by religion during discussions on a motion on the need to correct misconceptions regarding the purported “Christian Genocide” narrative in Nigeria and in the international community.

It was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume(APC, Borno South) and co- sponsored by 20 others.

Ndume in the motion urged the Senate to engage the US congress and others to clarify the misconception, insisting that Nigeria’s security challenges were multi- dimensional and not religion- driven.

After contributions supporting the motion, the Senate noted that because of the complex and sensitive nature of the motion, further discussion would not be taken, and decided to step down the motion.

Prior to the stepping down of the motion, Akpabio said: “If terrorism occurs in a Christian-dominated area, Christians will be the victims, if it happens in a Muslim-dominated area, Muslims will be the victims.”

Akpabio, who warned that international sanctions resulting from misinformation could worsen poverty across the country, said: “We should have a small team that will visit our colleagues in the US, because some people must have gone there to give a one-sided story.”

On his part, Senator Bamidele noted that the chamber unanimously agreed that Nigeria’s insecurity challenges were not religiously motivated, adding, “As a senate, it is our conviction that the insecurity challenge is not religion-driven. We will step down this motion till the next legislative day and have an executive session and come back to plenary to report progress.”

Earlier in his presentation, Ndume called for urgent steps to correct what lawmakers described as “misconceptions” about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

In his contribution, Senator Aliyu Wammako(APC, Sokoto North) said that “Christian genocide” claim amounted to misinformation capable of dividing the country.

Also, Senator Sumaila Kawu(APC, Kano South), said that the US congress risked taking “an uninformed position” that could endanger both Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim(APC, Ondo South) on his part called for a deeper understanding of terrorist tactics and strategies, urging stronger engagement between the legislature and the executive on counter-terrorism measures.