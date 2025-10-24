Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the rate of crime in Abuja has drastically reduced, despite recent reports of armed robbery and other security incidents in the city.

Wike stated this during a media parley with journalists on Friday while responding to questions about insecurity and the recent robbery that led to the death of an Arise Television journalist, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

“The rate of crime in Abuja has drastically reduced. That does not mean you cannot see any crime being committed. All over the world, every day you wake up, crime is being committed here and there, but that does not mean the security agencies are not tackling it,” the minister said.

He criticised the perception that insecurity was worsening in the FCT, insisting that such claims were not backed by facts.

“So when you talk about the spike, what is your statistics? Just because a colleague of yours, something happened yesterday and that means there’s been a spike? You have no statistics,” he told reporters.

In 2024, crime on Abuja highways was a common concern among residents and commercial drivers, who linked the trend to inadequate transport infrastructure such as bus terminals.

But the minister maintained that his administration’s interventions and the efforts of security agencies had led to significant improvements.

Wike urged journalists to commend security agencies for their efforts rather than painting a bad picture of insecurity with a robbery incident.

Vanguard News