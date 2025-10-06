Infertility myths, exploitation in IVF take spotlight as AFRH holds 15th conference

By Chioma Obinna

Stigma, myths, and rising cases of exploitation in assisted reproductive technology took centre stage as the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health, AFRH, hosted its 15th International Conference in Lagos, opening its doors to over 500 patients struggling with infertility.

The Open House session, a highlight of the conference, gave patients, potential patients, and the curious public a rare opportunity to interact directly with fertility experts, ask questions, and get clarity on misconceptions around infertility and In-Vitro Fertilization, IVF.

AFRH President, Prof. Preye Fiebai of the University of Port Harcourt, said proper guidance was critical for couples seeking IVF, warning that misinformation and unethical practices often worsen their struggles.

“When things are not done right, you may even complicate the problem from the beginning,” he cautioned.

Fiebai decried rising exploitation in organ, egg, and sperm donation, calling for safeguards to protect vulnerable patients.

“Donating eggs does not deplete your egg reserve, but there is a limit to how many times you should do it. We do not encourage commercial egg donation. Anyone donating must do so willingly and with full knowledge of possible implications,” he said.

Vice President and President-elect of AFRH, Dr. Adewunmi Adeyemi-Bero, noted that while Lagos alone has 79 IVF centres, not all meet AFRH’s minimum standards.

“This Open House is an eye-opener. It helps couples understand their options early instead of going around in circles until they are beyond 40,” he said.

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee, Mrs. Abiola Adewusi, stressed that infertility varies from patient to patient and requires individualized treatment.

“This is an opportunity for patients to identify their exact issue and address it with professionals. But they also need patience because every case is unique,” she explained.

Pioneer of IVF in Black Africa and Secretary General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, urged practitioners to uphold ethics and empathy while encouraging couples to be well-informed.

“Practitioners must constantly improve and show empathy. Couples too must read, be enlightened, and know their options rather than accept everything a doctor tells them,” he advised.

Panel sessions explored causes of failed IVF and rising male infertility, linking poor sperm health to caffeine-laden energy drinks, cola, and bitter kola. Experts also flagged diabetes as a factor in ovulation disruption, while stressing the importance of egg and sperm quality.

An embryologist at AFRH, Mrs. Rose Ogbeche, highlighted the need for clear consent on the use of surplus embryos, stressing that such decisions rest solely with the owners.

The highpoint of the event was a tour of exhibition stands by patients, where 17 registered IVF clinics provided free advice and information.