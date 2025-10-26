INEC urged to publish state-by-state polling unit, voting point data

By Chinedu Adonu

The African Network for Peace and Good Governance (ANPGG) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish detailed information on polling units, voting points, and electoral wards across Nigeria.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Bede Aneke, made the request in an open letter to INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Enugu.

The letter requested that INEC disclose up-to-date information on state-by-state electoral wards, polling stations, and the number of voting points designated for each polling station across the country. It said that publishing such information would help voters locate their polling stations and address accessibility issues.

The letter also noted that public access to this data could assist independent monitoring and support election administration by informing resource allocation, planning, and dispute resolution.

Aneke congratulated Professor Amupitan on his appointment and expressed hope that his leadership would promote openness and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral system.