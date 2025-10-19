INEC issues Anambra guber poll notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a notice of the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra as required by the Electoral Act.

Mrs Ugomma Lechukwu, INEC Public Relations Officer (PRO), in the state issued the notice briefing newsmen on Sunday in Awka.

“The INEC notice of poll is in accordance with sections of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“Notice is hereby given that election to the office of the governorship election shall be held on November 8, 2025,” she said.

Lechukwu said that the election would commence at 8:30 am and end by 2:30 pm, adding that each voter would vote at the centre he or she registered.

According to her, only persons whose names appear on the register of voters and have a valid voter’s card are eligible to vote on that day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 16 governorship candidates would participate in the gubernatorial election.

NAN also reports that two out of the 16 candidates are females, while 14 of them are males.

Vanguard News