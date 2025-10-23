India reaffirms support for Nigerian girls’ education, empowers 2,000 students in Abuja

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

India has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting girl-child education and empowerment in Nigeria as part of its broader effort to support inclusive growth and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Indian High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria, Amb. Abhishek Singh, said this during his remarks recently in Abuja, while celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child with about 2,000 students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, Abuja, distributing gift items and inspiring the girls to pursue their dreams with confidence.

Singh said the celebration of the Day of the Girl Child serves as a reminder of the world’s collective responsibility to amplify the voices, rights, and dreams of girls across the globe.

The envoy highlighted India’s long-standing friendship with Nigeria, strong people-to-people ties, and shared history of cooperation.

He noted that over 50,000 people of Indian origin currently reside in Nigeria, contributing to various sectors of the economy, with more than 200 Indian-owned companies investing over $27 billion and employing thousands of Nigerians, making Indian firms the second-largest employers in the country after the federal government.

He noted that women’s workforce participation in India has grown from 22 percent in 2017–18 to 40.3 percent in 2023–24, with women now contributing 18 percent to India’s GDP.

Singh also highlighted India’s progress in advancing women’s participation in all spheres of life.

The High Commissioner praised the Nigerian government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises women’s empowerment, social protection, and inclusive growth, and pledged India’s readiness to share its development experiences.

He also encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence,

He said, “In diplomacy, you deal with the issues of the present times and try to make the world a more peaceful and prosperous place. By doing so, you prepare the world for the future. But when you interact with children, especially the girl child; you are also preparing the world for the future in a deeply meaningful way.

“It’s an absolute honour to be here at the Government Girls Secondary School in Dutse. You are the future, and that makes this moment even more special.

“There is one scheme I always admired which Prime Minister Modi had started in India. It is called Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. It’s a Hindi phrase which means ‘Save the girl child, educate the girl child’.

“I come from a country which had seen a woman prime minister, the highest executive in the government, and a woman president. Because when there is happiness at home, there will be happiness in society, and you are the source of happiness everywhere.”

Quoting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He said, “When a girl rises, a family grows and a nation shines.”

The Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr. Muhammed Ladan, commended the Indian High Commission for its support and reaffirmed the board’s dedication to ensuring gender equity and safe learning spaces.

“We affirm our dedication to promoting gender equity in education, combating barriers to access and retention in schools, supporting mentorship, leadership, and life skills programmes for girls. To every girl in our school, you are seen, you are valued, and you are unstoppable. Keep dreaming boldly and strive fearlessly. The world needs your voice,” Ladan said.

The Principal of the school, Dr. Fatima Mohammed, also appreciated the High Commission and the participating Indian companies for their goodwill and consistent partnership in supporting girls’ education in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with several Indian companies operating in Nigeria, including Sam Pharmaceutical Ltd., Sacvin Nigeria Ltd., Diva Sanitary Pads, Aviva Industries Nigeria Ltd., RR Paper Products Nig. Ltd., and Merchant Investors Ltd.

