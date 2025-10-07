Imisi deserved to win, not a regional factor — says Dede

…debunks Delta aide Ossai Ossai’s claim over BBNaija S10 outcome

By Efe Onodjae

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 finalist, Precious Ashiogwu Dede, has dismissed claims that regional bias cost her the grand prize, insisting that the winner, Imisi, earned her victory purely on merit.

Dede in an exclusive interview with vanguard stated this at the winners’ prize presentation ceremony held at the MultiChoice Nigeria office in Lagos, where she addressed speculations suggesting that voting patterns and regional sentiments influenced the result.

The reality TV star’s reaction follows remarks credited to Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to Delta State Governor, who alleged that Dede’s loss was influenced by regional politics rather than fair voting.

In a calm but firm response, Dede said, “I don’t think it had anything to do with region. It’s about votes, she got the highest votes, and she won. So, she deserves it.”

She added that while such comments are common after major competitions, it is important to respect the voting process and celebrate the winner’s success.

Dede, who hails from Delta State, further expressed optimism about her post-show career, noting that she is open to exploring opportunities in entertainment and other creative industries.

“Everything amazing, everything we don’t know, everything we’ve never seen, that’s what I’m bringing,” she said confidently.

The BBNaija finalist revealed that she studied Public Administration at the University of Abuja and is willing to pursue acting or any work-related opportunity that aligns with her brand.

When asked about reconnecting with her family since the show ended, she smiled and said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Her comments put to rest the growing controversy surrounding the outcome of the just-concluded BBNaija Season 10, reinforcing that merit, not regional sentiment, determined the winner.