I’m too big a politician to secretly defect to APC — Suswam

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State.

…Reaffirms Commitment to ADC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has dismissed reports of his alleged defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he is “too big a politician to secretly dump” his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking for the first time since the rumours surfaced, Suswam, during a visit to the residence of Prof. Saasongo Nongu in Makurdi, said it would be beneath his political stature and a betrayal of his loyal supporters to abandon the ADC without their consent.

“I am too big to dump the ADC in secret. Leaving the party quietly would be the height of disgrace to my personality and a betrayal to my loyalists,” Suswam declared.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ADC, saying he remains a proud and dedicated member focused on strengthening the party and expanding its influence across Benue State and beyond.

The visit drew a large crowd of ADC supporters and stalwarts, including Hon. Benjamin Mzondu, former member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, alongside several former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Suswam urged party members to rally behind Mzondu, whom he described as a visionary and dependable leader capable of upholding the ideals of the ADC.

In his remarks, Mzondu expressed gratitude to Senator Suswam for his mentorship and guidance, pledging continued loyalty to him and the ADC.

“Senator Suswam has been a political father to me. His wisdom and leadership have shown me the right path to follow, and I remain loyal to him and the cause of our great party,” Mzondu stated.