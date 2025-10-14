I’m not sure I’ll make heaven — Trump

US President Donald Trump has stirred reactions after admitting he is uncertain about his chances of making heaven, despite believing he has improved the lives of many people.

Trump made the comment during an interview with journalists at the White House, which aired Monday on Fox News.

During the exchange, Fox correspondent Peter Doocy revisited an earlier statement by Trump, where the president said he hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it “might help him get into heaven.”

“You had talked a couple of weeks ago, you were doing an interview, and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?” Doocy asked.

Responding with a grin, Trump said he wasn’t confident about his prospects of entering heaven.

“I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven, OK? I really don’t.

“I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One.

“I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven,” Trump said.

The president, however, noted that he takes comfort in the positive influence he believes he’s had on others.

“But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people,” Trump added.