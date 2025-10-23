Igbo elders visit Ohanaeze president

..Seek Collaboration for Regional Development and Heritage Preservation

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

In a renewed move to promote unity and collaboration among Ndigbo, the United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide has paid a solidarity visit to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, at his residence in Enugu.

The visit, according to UNIEC, was aimed at seeking the support and partnership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the forthcoming Great Igbo Achievers’ Legacy Day Celebration, scheduled to hold in Enugu State.

Leading the high-powered delegation, the Vice Chancellor of the University on the Niger and former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, congratulated Senator Azuta-Mbata on his historic emergence as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing his leadership as “a symbol of unity, excellence, and renewed hope for the Igbo nation.”

A statement jointly signed by UNIEC’s Director-General, His Lordship Justice Alpha Ikpeama, and the National Director of Media and Publicity, Prof. Obasi Igwe, said the visit also sought Ohanaeze’s collaboration and technical support in implementing a historic initiative designed to honour distinguished Igbo achievers and preserve the enduring heritage of Igbo excellence.

Prof. Nebo explained that the Great Igbo Achievers’ Legacy Day would be a merit-based, non-partisan annual celebration dedicated to recognizing eminent Igbo sons and daughters who exemplify integrity, resilience, and transformational leadership.

He further revealed that the Enugu State Government, under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, had approved the hosting of the event at the Enugu Smart City, and endorsed the inclusion of the administration’s achievements in the forthcoming Igbo Book of Records. The endorsement, he said, was confirmed by an official letter dated September 10, 2025.

According to him, the Igbo Book of Records, to be unveiled during the celebration, is a landmark publication designed to document and transmit the legacy of Igbo excellence while inspiring a new generation of leaders and innovators.

“The book will serve as a global reference point for Igbo heritage and achievement,” Nebo noted, adding that those honoured will receive permanent documentation in the Igbo Book of Records and be featured in the Great Igbo Achievers’ Wikipedia Entry.

He emphasized that the initiative seeks not only to celebrate individual excellence but also to elevate the collective identity and dignity of the Igbo nation under the leadership of Senator Azuta-Mbata.

“The project stands as a living monument to Igbo resilience, brilliance, and global impact. We are confident that under Senator Azuta-Mbata’s leadership, it will attain greater recognition, legitimacy, and institutional strength,” Nebo stated.

Among the delegation were Justice Alpha Ikpeama, Chairman, Central Organizing Committee, UNIEC Worldwide; Most Rev. Prof. Olisa Chukwuma, Spiritual Director; Hon. Chief Nwabueze Nnamani, Chairman, Enugu State Chapter of UNIEC; Dr. Mmaduka Atuenyi, Assistant National Director, Security Affairs; and Prof. Obasi Igwe, National Director of Media and Publicity.