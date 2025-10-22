If Tinubu fails, it’ll be difficult for his successor to fix Nigeria — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said that Nigeria’s future could face serious setbacks if President Bola Tinubu fails to deliver on his promises, warning that such failure would make it harder for any subsequent leader to succeed.

Speaking during an interview with TVC on Tuesday, Sani said Tinubu has a “historic opportunity” to redefine Nigeria’s trajectory, stressing that the country is at a turning point that requires bold and visionary leadership.

According to him, Nigeria’s politics has become toxic and divisive because political actors treat their opponents as enemies instead of partners in nation-building.

“Our politics is so toxic and hostile that those in government see the opposition as enemies, while those outside power see the government as an enemy,” he said.

“When you have such combative politics, the country will continue to go down the drain.”

The former lawmaker decried the country’s culture of endless politicking, noting that it hinders effective governance.

“In Nigeria, we only stop talking about elections in the first year after voting,” he said.

“From the second year, the next campaign begins. That’s why 80 percent of every administration’s four-year term is spent preparing for another election.”

Sani also weighed in on the proposal for a single six-year presidential term, saying it could allow leaders more time to govern but warned that the idea might be misinterpreted as an attempt to prolong a president’s stay in office.

He urged President Tinubu to prioritise merit and competence in his appointments rather than political affiliations.

“The standard he set in Lagos, where he brought the best people to lead, must now be applied nationwide,” he said.

“If you have someone with a brilliant mind who can redeem the economy, you must consider what he offers, not his political leaning.”

Sani further stressed that Tinubu has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape Nigeria’s destiny and must act with a long-term vision.

“It is incumbent on the president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to know that he has the unique opportunity as a leader to reset, reshape and reconfigure the destiny and future of this country.

“And to do that, he should not mind the fallout because at the end of the day, he should think of what becomes of Nigeria in the next 20 to 30 years.

“Those in power today are in their 60s and 70s. By 2040, many of them will be gone. What future are we leaving for the younger generation?

“If President Bola Tinubu fails, I don’t think it will be easy for any other president to succeed.”

The ex-senator likened Tinubu’s challenge to that faced by reformist leaders in countries like Singapore and China, who implemented difficult but transformative policies that later spurred development.

“There is no perfect country in the world. None started perfectly. If you look at the United States over the past 100 years, it’s not much different from where we are today in terms of challenges,” he said.

“No country dropped from heaven. China, Singapore, Indonesia — they all paid the price for progress.”

Sani concluded by urging Nigeria to make bold choices now or risk being trapped in mediocrity for decades.

“There is no perfect country in the world, but if we don’t do what needs to be done now, we’ll still be complaining 25 years from today,” he added.