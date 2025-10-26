A Plateau-based cleric and regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Evangelist Ezekiel Dachomo, has stirred reactions following a viral video in which he vowed that if he were ever kidnapped, no ransom should be paid for his release.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, Dachomo declared that his death would “raise war” leading to the liberation of Christians in Nigeria.

“We are showing them mercy, we are showing them love but they didn’t see it. I don’t know where I will be next, but for me, I’ve already told my family and members; if they kidnap me, nobody should contribute one kobo. My grave will speak, my blood will raise war that will lead to Christians’ liberation,” the cleric said in the video.

Dachomo, who is a prominent religious leader in Plateau State, said he had accepted the risk of speaking out against the recurring violence and killings in the North, particularly those targeting Christian communities.

“That day is coming, I am just waiting for them. Even I will tell them, kill me quickly because nobody will bring kobo,” he added.

The cleric had earlier released another video showing the mass burial of victims of a recent attack in Heipang community, near Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, the video was meant to serve as evidence of what he described as an “ongoing Christian genocide” in northern Nigeria.

Dachomo said he felt compelled to document the killings to ensure that the world would not deny or forget the atrocities.

The cleric’s comments have sparked widespread discussion online, with many Nigerians expressing both concern for his safety and support for his courage in speaking out against insecurity and targeted violence in Plateau and other parts of northern Nigeria.