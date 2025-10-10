IDGC 2025: Emem Alban reaffirms commitment to Girl-Child empowerment

As the world marks the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC), renowned humanitarian and agribusiness expert, Dr. Emem Aniekanabasi Alban, has reaffirmed her commitment to promoting the rights, wellbeing, and empowerment of girls across Nigeria and Africa.

Dr. Alban, the Founder of the End Hunger Humanitarian Initiative (EHHI), said this year’s global theme — “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being” — aligns perfectly with her long-standing advocacy for gender equality through education, nutrition, agriculture, and capacity-building initiatives.

“When we invest in girls, we’re investing in the future of nations. Their dreams must be protected with nourishment, knowledge, and the power to lead,” Dr. Alban said in a statement to mark the occasion.

Through EHHI, Dr. Alban has spearheaded several high-impact programmes, including the “Feed One Million Kids” campaign, which has reached rural communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs) with food aid, nutritional education, and dignity-affirming services. Her efforts ensure that girls — often the most affected by hunger and poverty — can remain in school, stay healthy, and access opportunities.

As a Girls and Women Speak Ambassador under the Peace Ambassadors Advocacy Network in affiliation with the United Nations, Dr. Alban continues to use her platform to challenge inequality and advocate for gender-inclusive development policies.

Her humanitarian work extends beyond food security to include education, clean water access, vocational training, and the fight against early marriage and gender-based violence. Her holistic approach to empowerment has earned her numerous recognitions, including the Paul Harris Fellow Award (Rotary International) and the JOM Charity Award for Humanitarian Excellence.

Dr. Alban called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector to build sustainable systems that prioritize girls’ rights — especially in rural and conflict-affected areas.

“Empowering the girl child is not a one-day campaign; it must be a national agenda, woven into how we design our education systems, agricultural investments, and healthcare policies,” she emphasized.

As part of this year’s commemoration, the End Hunger Humanitarian Initiative is hosting outreach activities across IDP camps and rural schools in the FCT, Akwa Ibom, and other regions, offering food support, medical checkups, mentorship sessions, and dialogue forums to inspire young girls.

Dr. Alban’s message remains clear: a nourished, educated, and empowered girl today becomes the resilient leader of tomorrow.