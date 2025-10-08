I thought I’d die broke – Singer Spyro

Spyro

By Patrick Igwe

Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up about the deep-rooted fear and self-doubt he carried for years, revealing that he once believed he would never make it in life.

In a heartfelt interview with TV host Frank Edoho, the “Who Is Your Guy” crooner shared how his upbringing under a strict pastor father made him grow up feeling like a failure.

“I thought I was going to die broke. I always had this fear of failure. My dad contributed to that because he took every opportunity he got to always tell me that I am a failure,” Spyro said.

The singer explained that while his father’s intentions might have been to keep him disciplined, the constant criticism left a lasting emotional mark.

“I don’t blame him, ’cause you know the way pastors are with their children, they’re just really very high-handed because they don’t want them to change and turn into the world,” he added.

Spyro admitted that the weight of those words followed him even through his school days.

“So I had that fear of failure that even in secondary school it was with me. I internalised it and I now saw myself as a failure at some point,” he revealed.

Looking back, Spyro spoke about how his journey from self-doubt to success is nothing short of grace.

