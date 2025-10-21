I haven’t joined APC – Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has dismissed reports of dumping the Labour Party, LP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reports have been making the rounds on social media, alleging that Otti has defected to the APC.

However, in a statement, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, described the report as a fabrication by political propagandists who are unsettled by what he described as Otti’s consistent delivery of good governance and his growing popularity across party lines.

Stressing that Otti remains a committed member of the Labour Party, the Commissioner stated that the publication is a desperate attempt to distract the people and sow seeds of confusion where none exists.

He said, “Governor Alex Otti remains a committed and proud member of the Labour Party, the platform under which the good people of Abia overwhelmingly elected him to serve.

“His focus remains unshaken, to rebuild Abia, restore accountability, and deliver the dividends of democracy to every citizen of the state.

“It is important to remind the public that only last week, during the October edition of “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” the Governor made it unequivocally clear that his interest is not in political permutations or defections, but in service to humanity and the transformation of Abia State. He reaffirmed that leadership, to him, is about impact, not political convenience.

“The Otti-led administration has continued to pursue a clear vision anchored on transparency, fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, economic growth, youth empowerment, and the restoration of public confidence in governance.

“These are values synonymous with the Labour Party’s ideals, values that the Governor will never compromise for any political expediency.

The Commissioner urged the public to disregard the false report and treat it as another cheap propaganda orchestrated by those whose aim is to divert attention from the progress being recorded in the State.

“We wish to assure Abians that Governor Alex Otti remains resolute in his mission to continue to build a new Abia where truth, justice, and equity prevail under the banner of the Labour Party.”