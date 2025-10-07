Hydrogen, Umpaya, Rotary Club tackle electronic waste through tree-planting

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to take significant steps towards environmental sustainability, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited has launched an E-Waste Initiative, aimed at tackling electronic waste while promoting reforestation. The initiative, introduced earlier this year, was carried out in partnership with environmental solutions provider, Umpaya and supported by the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, District 9111.

The programme began with an internal awareness campaign on the dangers of electronic waste, after which staff members donated obsolete devices such as laptops, phones, and household electronics. In exchange, the company pledged to plant a tree for every device collected—a symbolic “device-for-tree” exchange that connects technology disposal with environmental renewal.

As part of the initiative, Hydrogen led a tree-planting exercise on October 3, 2025, at Lagos Airport Hotel, where over 25 trees, including palm, coconut, and tujar varieties were planted. The trees are expected to absorb carbon dioxide, reduce greenhouse gases, and contribute to biodiversity and community food security over time.

Obinna Ojekwe, Head of Marketing and Communications at Hydrogen, said the effort reflects the company’s broader commitment to sustainability. “By turning discarded devices into living trees, we are demonstrating that innovation can be both digital and environmental… We are committed to making e-waste management an ongoing effort within the financial services sector.”

On his part, Umpaya Co-founder, Ifeanyi Ochija, highlighted the social and environmental importance of recycling. “Recycling electronics is about more than waste management, it’s about creating value, protecting communities, and safeguarding our climate future,” he said.

To support the project’s long-term success, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo donated gardening tools and equipment for nurturing the trees. The club’s president, Mr. David Aimuihenyefe, noted thus: “These trees will not only stand as symbols of environmental stewardship, but will also contribute to healthier ecosystems and better livelihoods for years to come.”

Through the initiative, they aim to demonstrate that sustainability and technological advancement can go hand in hand, linking responsible business practices with tangible environmental impact.