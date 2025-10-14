How Wale Fakile built programs, audiences, trust

By Ayo Onikoyi

Wale Fakile’s professional arc is marked by one theme. Build, then lift. At Artleone Communications, he rebuilt Morning Brew and left a stronger breakfast property. At GoodLife Promotions, he assembled a team to produce the company’s first magazine in print and online in 2012 and used that experience to sharpen his editorial voice.

He joined TVC in 2012 as a website writer and by 2014 he was the face of Question of the Day, the station’s popular daily prime time news segment. The feature united social media and television at a time when many newsrooms treated them as separate worlds. On Trends he moved from deputy to lead anchor and helped define a tone that was informed, conversational and accessible.

The 2015 general elections were a proving ground. Fakile and the digital team built a social media operation that carried context and credibility and it contributed to a ratings lift for the station. The lesson was clear. When you meet audiences where they are and respect their need for both speed and substance, they reward you with attention and trust.

In 2018 he answered a new call at the BBC and assumed lead presenting duties on Gist Nigeria, co produced by the BBC and Channels Television. There, alongside other colleagues, introduced a digital storytelling approach that is now the program’s standard. The result is a current affairs show that travels easily across platforms and borders without losing a Nigerian lens.

As a Senior Presenter, he now mentors colleagues in writing and structure, while coaching younger journalists across the media space.

Outside the newsroom, he backs his public interest mission with Project Centum at Rach. Gabriels, his bespoke fashion Line. The initiative aims to train and equip 100 youths annually in shoemaking and entrepreneurship.

He continues to pursue strategic communications as an area of professional interest, studying how the right story moves people, institutions and outcomes.

Fakile’s record shows he knows how to build programs that earn both.