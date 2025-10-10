How to watch Nigeria vs Lesotho World Cup Qualifier today

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho today (Friday, October 10, 2025) in their penultimate match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 11 points from eight matches: three points behind joint leaders Benin Republic and South Africa.

Their qualification hopes were reignited after FIFA deducted three points and three goals from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their March 2025 clash against Lesotho.

The last time both sides met, on November 16, 2023, in Uyo, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad for the fixture, with two late changes: Zaidu Sanusi replaces Bright Osayi-Samuel, while Uche Christantus comes in for Cyriel Dessers. Captain William Troost-Ekong leads a lineup that includes Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun returning to the fold.

Stanley Nwabali remains first-choice goalkeeper, backed by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye. The midfield features Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Alhassan Yusuf, while Victor Osimhen spearheads the attack alongside Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, and others.

Opponents’ Watch

Lesotho, hosting the match in South Africa due to FIFA’s ruling on stadium standards, will be looking to play spoiler to Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

Meanwhile, Group C leaders Benin Republic face Rwanda, and South Africa meet Zimbabwe — two matches that could influence Nigeria’s fate.

Match Details

Fixture: Nigeria vs Lesotho

Nigeria vs Lesotho Competition: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Africa)

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Africa) Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa

New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM (Nigeria time)

How to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football. Live commentary and updates will also be available on VANGUARD website the Super Eagles’ official X (Twitter) handle and major Nigerian sports websites.

