How to fix Nigeria’s security challenges — Service Chiefs

By Kingsley Omonobi & Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE new service chiefs, appointed by President Bola Tinubu last weekend, were yesterday confirmed by the Senate, with the new Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, calling on the Federal Government to empower the Police with adequate funding, so the force could relieve the military from internal security to concentrate on its constitutionally-assigned role.

He also called for adequate funding for the military to enable it to prosecute the war against terrorism effectively, adding that the Federal Government should prioritise local production of military equipment since reliance on imports is not sustainable.

The call of the new CDS, who was the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, COAS, came as the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, kicked against the creation of the Coast Guard, which, he argued, would conflict with the role of the Navy.

The new Chief of Army Staff, General Waidi Shuaibu, vowed to deal decisively with the Lakurawa sect, which had terrorised some states in the country, especially in the North.

Also confirmed were Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief Of Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Chief of Air Staff.

Meanwhile, confirmation of the service chiefs was sequel to a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who urged his colleagues to consider the request of the President’s nominees for appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs respectively, in accordance with Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Senator Bamidele had moved that since the Senate had earlier screened and cleared Oluyede for the position of Chief of Army Staff, there was no need for him to be screened any longer.

At this point, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, overruled him, saying since the new CDS is being appointed into a new position, it is pertinent for him to speak to the senators about himself, his career and experience, especially as Chief of Army Staff.

Speaking when he appeared before the Senate for screening, Oluyede, who highlighted his over 30 years of military service, during which he obtained several professional qualifications and attended various strategic courses, described his tenure as Chief of Army Staff as challenging but noted that insecurity in Nigeria had reduced significantly under his watch.

He, however, stressed the need for greater support from Nigerians and increased resources for the military, lamenting that inadequate funding is limiting the fight against terrorism.

He said: “I believe the police need to be restructured and strengthened. Many of the internal security duties currently handled by the military rightly belong to the police.

“Empowering the Nigeria Police Force will allow the Army to focus more on external defence and counter-terrorism operations.

“The fight against insecurity requires a whole-of-society approach. Security should not be left solely to the Armed Forces. Every citizen, institution, and community has a role to play in making Nigeria safer.’’

On management of information Gen Oluyede said: “It requires cognate experience, sleepless nights, and total dedication to the safety of our nation.

‘’We all know resources are limited, but Nigeria must build its own capacity to confront emerging security threats from terrorism to cybercrime. If we fail to manage information effectively, our challenges will persist.’’

He underscored the importance of strengthening local defence capacity and developing home-grown solutions to national security problems.

After his screening, General Oluyede received warm commendations from lawmakers who praised his leadership and commitment in the fight against insecurity.

President of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, before inviting him to speak, commended his service record, noting that Nigerians had celebrated his appointment as Chief of Army Staff due to his reputation as a field officer who led from the front.

Akpabio said: ‘’You are not a general who sits in the office, you have been in the theatre of warfare, serving the nation meritoriously. Since you assumed office, there has been no part of Nigeria where the Boko Haram flag has been hoisted.

“You have reduced attacks to isolated incidents and saved the nation from countless threats. We are proud of you.”

New naval chief rejects creation of Coast Guard

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, kicked against the bill seeking to establish Nigerian Coast Guard, to be charged with the responsibility of securing maritime zones of Nigeria.

He noted that the creation of the Coast Guard will amount to duplication of agencies, stressing that half of the money meant for its creation should be given to the Navy to do its job effectively.

Rear Admiral Abbas said: “Establishing a new agency is not necessary and will amount to duplicating functions.

“We don’t need a separate coast guard because the Nigerian Navy already performs those functions.

“Creating another agency would duplicate efforts. It’s better to channel those funds toward boosting naval operations,’’ he said.

Addressing the persistent problem of oil theft, Abbas described it as a challenge largely confined to hard-to-reach areas.

“The theft may appear minimal individually, but when accumulated, it becomes substantial.

We’re exploring drone technology to monitor and plug these leakages,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “We will incorporate more technology, including the use of drones, to tackle maritime crime.

“A lot of resources are currently wasted fueling boats to reach remote areas. Technology will help us respond faster and more effectively.’’

Responding to concerns about criminal activities along inland waterways, Abbas revealed a Special Operations Command in Makurdi, Benue State, structured to secure the Benue–Lokoja corridor and other routes.

On reintegration of repentant insurgents, he emphasised a humane, community-inclusive approach, saying “families who lost loved ones must be consulted and counselled before amnesty is granted. That fosters healing and community acceptance.”

Abbas highlighted the Navy’s broader framework under a Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy, aimed at addressing piracy, oil theft, coastal banditry and kidnapping.

“We cannot succeed in isolation. The Navy’s success depends on synergy with other services, security agencies, and communities. It is a whole-of-society approach,” he said.

On the issue of creating a coast guard, Senator Adams Oshiomhole agreed with the naval chief, questioning the necessity of such a body.

The Senate President commended Abbas for his professionalism, noting that he had “presented himself creditably” and should “take a bow,” pending formal confirmation in a closed session

Army’ll deal decisively with Lakurawa bandits — Gen Shaibu

Also speaking during the screening, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major-General Waidi Shaibu, vowed to deal with the terrorist group, Lakurawa, wreaking havoc in parts of the northern region.

He recounted his military career and field experience, highlighting his role as a commanding officer in Borno State, where he played a key part in counter-insurgency operations.

“We defeated Boko Haram insurgents in 2015.”

“We’ll keep insurgents running, they’ll have no time to plan attacks

Similarly, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, pledged to lead a versatile, disciplined, and lethal Air Force capable of keeping insurgents running without time to think or plan attacks.

He said: “I use the word lethal in a professional sense, because a man running from you will not have the time to plan to hurt you.”

Aneke further noted that his leadership vision is anchored on training, technology, safety, and strategic innovation, emphasising that “true military power is not measured by brute force but by superior intellect and adaptability.”