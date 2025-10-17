How studying Sociology reflected in my content – Ocean Vibes

By Jimoh Babatunde

Popular content creator, Bello Alliy Adetola, popularly known as Ocean Vibes, has revealed that his academic background in Sociology significantly shaped his rise as one of Nigeria’s fast-growing couple content creators.

The Lagos-born creator, who went viral alongside his partner Ola after a spontaneous TikTok prank in 2021, says he never planned to become a content creator but found purpose in people’s reactions.

“What started as just fun online became a movement,” he revealed. “We realized people weren’t just watching for entertainment but they were watching because they saw themselves in it.”

Adetola, a Sociology graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), said understanding human behavior has been his greatest advantage in the digital space.

“Social media is really about psychology. You must know how to connect emotionally,” he said. “Studying Sociology helped me understand what people want to see, how they think, and what makes them engage.”

Born and raised in Lagos, Adetola completed his primary and secondary education in the state before gaining admission into UNILAG. He says his curiosity about social behavior began long before content creation and that his transition from academia to digital storytelling happened naturally.

“Even though I’m not in a traditional Sociology career, I’m still studying people through creativity and entertainment,” he said.

Ocean Vibes and his partner have grown a loyal following across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, gaining attention for their unscripted, humorous and relatable couple moments which is a far cry from the over-filtered trend-driven social media norm.

“In a space dominated by pressure and perfection, being real is our strongest weapon,” Adetola added.