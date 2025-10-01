How Oshiomhole, Sunmonu, Ejiofoh, shaped my trade union career — NLC Dep Scribe, Bello

Ismail Bello

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Deputy General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ismail Bello, has paid glowing tribute to veteran labour leaders who mentored and inspired him through his decades-long journey in trade unionism.

Speaking at a modest but colourful reception to mark his 60th birthday at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Bello said his career in the labour movement was profoundly shaped by figures such as Adams Oshiomhole, Hassan Sunmonu and SOZ Ejiofoh.

While Senator Oshiomhole is a former President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Sunmonu is the pioneer President of NLC.

According to him, “I thank Adams Oshiomhole for believing in us as young comrades and throwing us into the saddle during the tough years of military rule,” Bello recalled.” SOZ Ejiofoh, selfless and principled, taught me patience, resilience and diligent service. Even though I never worked directly with Hassan Sunmonu, his courage and commitment to the working class remain a moral compass for me.”

The seasoned unionist, who has spent over three decades in the labour frontlines, also expressed gratitude to mentors, parents, family, colleagues and members of his community for their support.

“To my wife, Hajara, thank you for your love, tolerance and prayers through the years. To my children — Shukurat, Hauwau, Azeezat and Abdul Rahman — you are Allah’s gift to us”, he said.

Bello commended the Muslim community of the estate for fostering unity and Islamic values among residents, and acknowledged comrades from the textile union, affiliate unions, civil society organisations, old schoolmates and the wider labour movement who attended the event.

He also paid tribute to his “father figures” — Alhaji Zakariyau Yusuf, Murtala Ibrahim and the late Alhaji Salaudeen Yusuf — for their wisdom and unconditional love, and prayed for the repose of his late uncle, Salau.

Looking ahead, the NLC deputy scribe prayed for more years of service and for a legacy of good works.

“As I step into this new chapter of my life, I beseech Allah to strengthen my faith, forgive my shortcomings and allow me to leave behind deeds that will benefit me in the hereafter,” he said.

Guests at the gathering described Bello as an exemplary labour leader, community builder and family man whose life reflects humility, dedication and steadfastness in the struggle for workers’ rights.