How African creativity, emerging talent were awarded for excellence

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The creative industry gathered in for the Pitcher Showcase Lagos, a celebration of African excellence in marketing communications.



The event featured the official presentation of the Pitcher Special Awards, and recognition of emerging talent through the Academy Awards Segment.



Speaking, Chairman of the Pitcher Festival, Dr. Nnamdi Ndu, said that these awards are not just accolades but endorsements of systems that enable creativity to thrive.



He reflected on the evolution of the Pitcher awards into one of Africa’s most respected platforms for creative excellence.



He stated: “Africa is not just participating in the global creative conversation, we are shaping it”.

The Academy Awards Segment honored winners from the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA), and the Young Pitcher Competition.



Participants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Benin, and Burkina Faso were celebrated for their outstanding contributions and creative promise. Also recognized were winners of the National Young Lions Competition.



Meanwhile, visa challenges prevented most winners from competing in Cannes this year, all affected teams have been rebooked for the 2026 Young Lions Competition.



Other side attraction at the event included a visual exhibition of Grand Prix and Gold-winning campaigns, academy entries, and a screening of the Pitcher awards reel.



However, special awards, determined by the Pitcher awards points system, were presented by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON. The 2025 Pitcher special award winners includes: Media Agency of the Year: PHD Nigeria Advertising Agency of the Year: Dentsu Creative Kenya Media Network of the Year: OMD Advertising Agency Network of the Year: Dentsu Africa Independent Network of the Year: X3M Ideas Regional Holding Company of the Year: Omnicom Media Group Africa Brand of the Year (National): Tusker Lager Kenya Brand of the Year (Multinational): Martell Marketing Company of the Year (National): NCBA Marketing Company of the Year (Multinational): Pernod Ricard