House of Lords honours Iyamu with Euroknowledge Outstanding Leadership Award

By Adesina Wahab

Another honour has been accorded the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration in Edo State for its giant strides in the education sector, as the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, has been awarded the Distinguished Euroknowledge Outstanding Leadership in Education Development by the House of Lords, the United Kingdom.

The House of Lords is the upper chamber of the British Parliament.

This recognition came on the heel of the award of a Fellow of the Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development at the University of West Scotland, United Kingdom recently given to Iyamu.

Since the advent of the Okpebholo government in Edo State, the education sector has immensely benefited from the Midas touch of the commissioner, who was first appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board before the education-loving Governor Okpebholo redeployed him as Education Commissioner.

The administration has pursued the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 of the United Nations which is to make education accessible and affordable for all children of school age with great vigour.

This has led to massive renovation of schools, employment of teachers, provision of teaching aids and facilities and other policies geared towards the provision of quality education.

Speaking on the award, Iyamu said,” It is another feather to the well-decorated cap of the Edo State government in the area of education development. It also means all the efforts we are putting into the sector are being noticed within and outside the country. I thank Governor Monday Okpebholo for having the welfare and development of Edo youths at heart and has been supportive of all the efforts me and my team in the Ministry of Education are putting in.

“We are not going to rest on our oars. It is a call to greater service and efforts and education in Edo State is heading for higher pedestal.”

Other notable Nigerians who also bagged awards included the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information, the First Lady of Kwara State, the Governor of Kogi State, the

Director General of NAFDAC, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry among others.