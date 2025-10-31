Heads of Federal Tertiary Hospitals gather in Enugu, brainstorm on improved healthcare delivery

By Chinedu Adonu

Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of federal tertiary hospitals across Nigeria have converged in Enugu to deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in the country.

The medical chiefs, attending the 111th Regular Meeting of Heads of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions, also used the forum to address the persistent exodus of Nigerian health workers abroad—popularly known as the Japa syndrome.

They identified poor medical facilities, inadequate equipment, and unfavourable working conditions as major causes of the trend, while expressing optimism that resolutions from the meeting would help curb it.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Prof. Donatus Obinna Onodugo, said the meeting was expected to yield actionable outcomes capable of improving healthcare delivery and reducing medical brain drain.

“We have reviewed the progress made in our various health institutions, and I believe the outcome of this meeting will check medical tourism,” he said.

Prof. Onodugo added that better remuneration and modern equipment for medical personnel would ultimately translate into improved healthcare services for Nigerians.

As part of the event, participants toured UNTH facilities and commended Prof. Onodugo for the transformation recorded at the institution. They cited improvements in water supply, enhanced security, the introduction of electronic medical records, upgraded theatre services, and the establishment of a foundation to support indigent patients at little or no cost.

Reacting, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, expressed delight that the state was chosen to host the meeting.

He noted that Enugu has recently become a hub for major national conferences, including those of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

Prof. Ugwu described the ongoing meeting as timely and significant, expressing confidence that its outcomes would contribute meaningfully to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.