Gunmen invade Nasarawa communities kill nine, six missing in night attack

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

At least nine people have been confirmed dead. Eight were slaughtered and six others are still missing, following an armed attack on Nindama village in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Eye witness report revealed that the attacker, in a coordinated attack, invaded Nindama village early hours of Friday, October 10, at about 3:30 a.m., shooting sporadically and killing residents.

According to the eyewitness who prefers anonymity, two other victims sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment, while security agencies have intensified efforts to rescue the missing persons and track down the attackers.

It was also reported that later in the afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, a combined team of security personnel, including the army, police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), visited the scene alongside the Executive Chairman of Kokona LGA, Hon. Agbawu M. Agbawu.

Sources said the bodies of the victims had been taken to the mortuary, while preliminary investigations suggested the attack might be linked to a lingering land dispute in the area.

At the time of filing this report, tension remained high as residents were apprehensive of further attacks.

Meanwhile, the Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, has condemned the barbaric murder of Miss Favour Akaaza of Imon community, Adudu Chiefdom in Obi local government of the state. She was abducted in her residence in Ombi Anzaku along Kwandere road and was murdered.

The TYO Nasarawa State Chapter strongly condemns the brutal abduction of Miss Favour Akaaza from her residence and subsequent killing by armed Fulani men, who have since been arrested and confessed to the crime.

“We describe this act as barbaric, inhuman, and a direct assault on the peace and security of our communities. It is heartbreaking that such a promising young lady was hacked down in her prime by individuals who have no regard for human life.

