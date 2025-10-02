Gunmen invade ex-Ogun LG chairman’s residence

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An armed gang stormed the residence of former Ijebu-Ode Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Emilola Gazal, in the early hours of Thursday, carting away valuables, including cash and a vehicle.

The former LG boss, who is also the publisher of The Roots Magazine, confirmed this in a telephone call with newsmen on Thursday.

Gazal said that “the three-armed gang broke into my residence at Ijebu Ode GRA at about 2am.

“They collected all the cash with me, after which they also forced me to open my bank apps on my phone and forced me to transfer everything there to an account submitted by them; they left N5,000 in my account.

“They made away with my wife’s trinkets and with my ash-coloured car; they actually demanded that they would be going away with my car.

Gazal described the ordeal as terrifying, noting that the assailants carried guns and operated with precision.

The Ijebu-Ode Police Area Command, Igbeba, has been alerted and confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Further details are expected.