Gunfire, panic as mourners gather for Raila Odinga in Nairobi

NAIROBI — Panic erupted at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday as security forces fired shots to control surging crowds gathered to view the body of Kenya’s late opposition leader, Raila Odinga, whose remains were repatriated from India earlier in the day.

AFP journalists reported that at least three people sustained injuries when police opened fire to disperse mourners pushing toward the stands. One person was seen lying motionless on the ground, bleeding from the head.

Odinga, 80, one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures and a symbol of democratic struggle, died on Wednesday at a health facility in southern India, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief.

Affectionately known as “Baba” (Father), he made five unsuccessful bids for the presidency but remained a major force in the country’s political evolution.

Thousands of supporters had earlier gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive his coffin, forcing authorities to briefly suspend flight operations. Initially, Odinga’s body was scheduled to be taken to parliament, but large crowds at the gates prompted officials to reroute the procession to Kasarani Stadium on the outskirts of the capital.

Witnesses said tension mounted as mourners struggled to gain entry into the stadium, culminating in gunfire and the use of tear gas by security officers, which sent people fleeing in panic.

“Why would police use tear gas and ammunition to disperse mourners?” presidential candidate Martha Karua wrote on X, sharing a video of the chaotic scene.

Shortly after the incident, President William Ruto arrived at the venue alongside members of Odinga’s family and senior government officials to pay their respects in a private room within the stadium.

Calm was later restored, and thousands of mourners continued to queue to view Odinga’s body lying in state. President Ruto has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the late leader, with a state funeral scheduled for Friday in Nairobi. Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday in his hometown of Bondo, western Kenya.

Across the country, vigils were held in remembrance of the veteran opposition leader. In Bondo, huge crowds gathered to prepare for his final journey home.

“We came to receive an icon, a giant,” said Michael Omondi, a youth leader in Odinga’s party. “Baba was the only person we believed could take us to Canaan — the promised land.”

Born on January 7, 1945, to Kenya’s future vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Raila Odinga spent much of his early political career in prison or exile, opposing the autocratic rule of Daniel arap Moi. He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 but never achieved his long-held dream of becoming president.

His passing leaves a major void in Kenya’s opposition politics, with no clear successor emerging as the country heads toward the 2027 general elections.

