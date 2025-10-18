Group reviews Tinubu’s record on reforms, security

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Grassroots Movement for Tinubu 2027 has assessed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two years in office, outlining the administration’s efforts in economic reforms, infrastructure, youth programmes, and national security.

In a statement signed by Dr. Sani Ahmad Zangina, National Coordinator of the Movement, the group provided a sector-by-sector review of federal initiatives and their outcomes since 2023.

The statement noted that the administration had undertaken major economic measures aimed at stabilising the naira, clearing foreign exchange liabilities, and encouraging new investment inflows.

According to the group, official data indicated an increase in Net Foreign Exchange Reserves from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $23.11 billion by 2024, alongside $50 billion in new Foreign Direct Investment commitments and $8 billion in oil and gas projects.

“These developments reflect the administration’s focus on addressing long-standing fiscal challenges,” the statement said.

The group also cited a range of infrastructure projects currently underway, including over 440 road contracts and 2,700 kilometres of highways across various parts of the country. It referenced the passage of four new tax bills and the establishment of five regional development commissions intended to stimulate economic growth in underserved regions.

“These projects are designed to improve connectivity and balance development across the federation,” the Movement stated.

On youth empowerment and education, the statement reported that about 900,000 Nigerians had benefited from the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme for small businesses, while another 300,000 students accessed support through the Students’ Loan Scheme introduced by the government.

“These interventions have provided access to credit and learning opportunities for young people,” the group noted.

Citing government data, the group observed that the economy recorded a 3.84 per cent GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, while a new ₦70,000 minimum wage was adopted to ease pressure on workers following subsidy reforms.

“The wage review aims to mitigate the impact of rising living costs on Nigerian workers,” it added.

On security, the statement referenced ongoing military operations across the North-East and North-West, noting that they had reduced insurgent activity and improved stability in affected communities. It also acknowledged reforms in logistics and intelligence within the security sector.

“The sustained operations have strengthened the capacity of security forces and enhanced public confidence,” the group observed.

The Grassroots Movement said its review was intended to document progress and challenges under the Tinubu administration’s first two years, adding that continued policy evaluation would be essential to ensure measurable national development outcomes.

“While challenges remain, assessing ongoing reforms helps identify areas that require more attention,” the statement noted.

The group reiterated its interest in monitoring government programmes and engaging citizens on policy impacts at the grassroots level.